Man shot doorman after being kicked out of Leicester club

Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Theodore Antonio Paget was angry after being asked to leave the club

A 29-year-old man has been convicted of deliberately shooting a doorman in the leg after he was kicked out of a nightclub.

Theodore Antonio Paget got into a fight with several people outside Sub8ten in Leicester, and then took a handgun from his waistband.

Doorman Dan Lewis, 32, stepped in to help protect a fellow supervisor but was shot in the groin by Paget.

Paget, of no fixed address, has been found guilty of wounding with intent.

Leicestershire Police said the incident unfolded after Paget - known as Anton - was angry about being told to leave the club's basement, known as The Dungeon, in King Street, at about 6am on 8 May 2016.

'Intensive surgery'

Investigating officer Det Con Chris Fox said: "This was a violent assault on a man who had stepped in to protect a colleague in the face of some considerable danger.

"As a result of the injury he sustained, he had to undergo intensive surgery, and spent many months recovering from his ordeal."

He added that he also hoped the verdict will allow Mr Lewis to move forward.

Paget previously pleaded guilty to unlawfully wounding Mr Lewis, but was found guilty of the more serious charge of wounding with intent by a jury at Leicester Crown Court.

He had earlier also admitted possessing a prohibited firearm and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear or violence.

Paget will be sentenced on Thursday.