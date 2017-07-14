Robbery suspect 'critical' after being 'taken ill' during arrest

A suspected robber, stopped by members of the public when a gang threatened and demanded cash from shop workers, is in a critical condition after being "taken ill" at the scene.

The other suspects left in a car which was waiting outside the Co-op, in Market Street, Ashby-de-la-Zouch on Thursday night.

During the police arrest, the man, aged 30, fell ill and was taken to hospital.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission said it had sent investigators to the scene.

The area has been cordoned off for forensic examination and Market Street is closed.

A Leicestershire Police spokeswoman said they were called just after 22:00 to reports of a group of men threatening staff with a baseball bat and golf club, and demanding cash.

She said: "Some of the suspects made off in a vehicle which was waiting outside the store.

"Another suspect was apprehended in the street by members of the public."

Image caption Co-op staff on duty at the time were unharmed

Officers arrested the suspect, who then fell ill at the scene and was taken to Queen's Medical Centre, in Nottingham, where he is in a critical condition.

The 24-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of GBH is in police custody.

A spokesperson from Central England Co-operative said: "The members of staff on duty are unharmed, but they are obviously shaken by the incident and our primary concern is their safety and wellbeing."

An IPCC spokesman added: "We are currently in assessment mode, and have deployed independent investigators to the scene and to the ongoing post incident procedures."