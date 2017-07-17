Shane Bryant death: Tributes to Ashby robbery suspect

Image copyright Shane Bryant/Facebook Image caption Shane Bryant was stopped by members of the public and then "taken ill" during a police arrest

Tributes have been paid to a suspected robber who died after being stopped by members of the public following an armed raid at a shop.

Shane Bryant, 29, fell ill during an arrest outside the Co-op in Market Street, Ashby-de-la-Zouch, Leicestershire, on Thursday night.

Mr Bryant was taken to hospital where he died on Saturday morning.

A 24-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of GBH has been released pending further enquires.

Leicestershire Police said further tests are being carried out after a post-mortem examination.

Ryan Thomas posted on Facebook that father-of-two Mr Bryant "would put a smile on anybody's face".

He wrote: "God has taken you too early, absolutely ruined! Fly high Shane Bryant rest in piece (sic) bro! "Won't forget you!"

Mairead Evans, who has known Mr Bryant for more than 13 years, said: "I loved him like a brother. He always had my back."

Image caption A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm

Serina Larvin said the family was "absolutely heartbroken" after their "much loved friend... got taken away".

She has set up an online fundraising page to raise money "to give to his children and help support the family".

The page has raised more than £1,500, with one person donating £1,000.

Police said two men entered the store threatening staff with a baseball bat and golf club, and demanding cash.

Mr Bryant was stopped by members of the public while the other suspect left in a car, which was waiting outside.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission has begun an investigation into the death.