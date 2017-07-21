CCTV captures 'appalling' cyclist hit-and-run

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The woman was left lying in the middle of the road by the driver

CCTV has captured the moment a woman was knocked off her bike by a car and left injured in the middle of a road.

People living nearby were woken up by the woman screaming then saw the car reversing and "speeding off".

The cyclist said her "lucky rucksack" cushioned her head as she fell, and she has now come out of hospital.

Leicestershire Police are trying to trace the driver involved in the crash, which happened in Upperton Road in Leicester at 04:16 BST on Wednesday.

Image caption Two men were killed in a collision at the same junction in March 2016

It happened at the same junction where a car being followed by police collided with a tipper truck, killing two men in the car.

The tipper truck then crashed into the front of Snutch News, which captured CCTV of the latest collision.

Owner Rama Varambhia said: "We were asleep and we just heard the noise of screaming.

"We looked through the window and could see this car reversing out and then speeding off in the other direction."

Image copyright Snutch news Image caption The driver reversed while the injured woman was lying on the ground then drove away

Mrs Varambhia and her husband were worried other drivers would not see the woman in the dark.

They saw another car coming and started shouting at it to stop.

Fortunately, the second car did stop and the driver got out to help.

"It's a good job she was screaming and we spotted it and ran down," said Mrs Varambhia.

"It's appalling that they [the first driver] didn't stop to check she was OK."

Image copyright Snutch News Image caption Another car stopped and the driver got out to help the injured woman

The cyclist has since returned to the shop to thank them.

"She was so lucky because her head fell on her rucksack," said Mrs Varambhia.

"She calls it her 'lucky rucksack'."

Mrs Varambhia's husband is a civil engineer and said some sort of traffic calming measure is needed at the junction.

Subhash Varambhia suggested changing the sequence of the traffic lights or having a yellow box junction.

Leicester City Council has been asked to comment.