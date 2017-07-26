Bus crashes into house in Leicester

Image copyright Hassan Dossani Image caption It is believed the driver was the only person who was injured

A single-decker bus has crashed into a house in Leicester.

There was no-one in the property and the driver is believed to be the only person who was hurt. He was taken to hospital but his condition is unknown.

Police said the bus came off the road at the junction of Ethel Road and Headland Road in the Evington area of the city at about 20:00 BST on Tuesday.

Operator Centrebus has yet to comment. The building is believed to have been rented out and has been boarded up.