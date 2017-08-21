Leicester street fight murderer jailed for 24 years

Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Sulaiman Sillah was also found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm in a previous attack

A man has been jailed for a knife murder during a street fight in Leicester.

The trial heard Sulaiman Sillah, of Bateman Road, Leicester, had argued at a party with Lauric Lebato, of north London, in February.

The fight continued in Albion Street and Sillah, 20 chased Mr Lebato, aged 22, before stabbing him in the stomach.

After being found guilty of murder, Sillah was sentenced to a minimum of 24 years.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Lauric Lebato tried to fend off the attack with a fire extinguisher

Sillah was also found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm and possessing an offensive weapon in relation to a separate, unconnected attack in the city in December 2016.

Sheriff Adekunle Oluwa, 20, of Upperton Road, Leicester, was also found guilty by the jury of violent disorder in connection with the February fight and was jailed for 30 months.

Det Ch Insp David Swift-Rollinson, of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit's Major Crime team, said: "Lauric's family, girlfriend and friends have been left devastated by Lauric's death.

"For them, no sentence the judge can impose will bring him back, but I hope the jury's verdicts will help them to put the events of that day behind them."