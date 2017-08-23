Man jailed for Leicester station knife killing

From the section

Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Rajesh Khunti admitted manslaughter after two days of legal discussions

A man has been jailed for life after admitting a fatal stabbing as his murder trial was about to start.

Rajesh Khunti, 30, from Kinley Road, Leicester, pleaded guilty to manslaughter, which was accepted by the city's crown court.

Dilovan Mohammed, 30, of no fixed abode, was found injured in London Road near Leicester railway station in March and died in hospital.

Khunti will serve at least five years before being considered for release.

Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Dilovan Fazil Mohammed was involved in a fight with Rajesh Khunti

Mr Mohammed was involved in a fight with Khunti in Arnhem Street and after being stabbed, staggered to London Road.

Leicester Crown Court heard police originally suspected Mohammed had been the victim of a hit-and-run but further examination found the wound in his chest.