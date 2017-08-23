Richard III linked Leicestershire noble's brooch makes £20,000

Image copyright Hansons

A medieval golden brooch with links to Richard III has made more than £20,000 at auction, three times its estimate.

The heart-shaped piece of jewellery, bearing French inscription "honor et joie" (honour and joy) was found at Kirby Muxloe castle, Leicestershire.

It may have been a gift from William Hastings, a nobleman who was summarily executed by Richard in the weeks before he seized the crown in 1483.

Bids came in from across the globe but it eventually went to a UK collector.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lord Hastings had been an ally of Richard's family but was beheaded hours after being confronted

While there is no name on the item, it would only have been worn by a high status lady. The castle was largely built by Lord Hastings and the brooch may have been a gift to his wife.

Despite - or perhaps because of - being popular and powerful, Hastings was accused of treason by Richard and executed.

Charles Hanson, owner of Derbyshire based Hanson Auctioneers, said: "This was a truly phenomenal result. The demand for this brooch was so high because of its rich historical pedigree.

"It is totally unique and has to be one of the most romantic brooches in the world."