Honey 'oozed' through ceiling from hive in Leicestershire home

A gigantic bee hive has been removed from a house after the owners noticed honey "oozing" through from their loft.

Hundreds of bees were found at the grade II listed 18th Century house, in Market Harborough, Leicestershire, earlier in August.

The homeowners, who did not want to be identified, found the "sticky substance" near a light fitting.

Heritage insurers Ecclesiastical said its bee expert cut a hole in the ceiling and made the "surprising" find.

A spokeswoman for the company said: "The couple noticed a patch [and] on closer inspection they could see that the substance was sticky and coming through the light fixtures.

"They [also] noticed a lot of bees around the house and at this point sought an expert view.

"The bees expert made a hole in the ceiling and discovered the huge hive."

The company said due to the sheer volume of honey the claim had to be treated in a similar way to water damage, often caused by old pipe work.

Stewart Moss, from Lycetts Insurance Brokers, said rooms can often go unchecked in large properties giving the insects the opportunity to build quite an "impressive home".

The hive was removed and the ceiling repaired, the cost of which has not been disclosed.