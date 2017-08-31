Arrests after five-year-old boy dies following Loughborough incident

Two people have been arrested after the death of a five-year-old boy.

The boy was taken to hospital early on Sunday with a head injury believed to have been sustained near Nanpantan Road, Loughborough.

He was later moved to the Queen's Medical Centre, Nottingham, where he died on Wednesday evening.

The boy's death is currently being treated as unexplained and a post-mortem examination is due to take place later.

The two people arrested in connection with the incident have been released pending further inquiries.

Officers have appealed for anyone who was in the Nanpantan Road area in the afternoon and evening of Saturday to come forward with any information.