Boy, 5, killed by 'air gun injury' while camping named

Image copyright Google Image caption Alexander Moroz had been camping in Loughborough

A five-year-old boy who was believed to have been shot in the head with an air gun and later died has been named.

Alexander Moroz had been camping in Loughborough when he was taken to hospital in the early hours of Sunday 27 August.

He had suffered a head injury, believed to be caused by an airgun pellet, and died the following Wednesday.

An inquest into his death opened at Loughborough Coroners' Court on Thursday.

Image caption Police want to talk to a group of rock climbers and walkers who were in the area on the afternoon and evening of Saturday 26 August

The short 10-minute hearing heard police want to talk to a group of rock climbers and walkers who were in the area on the afternoon and evening of Saturday 26 August.

Officers also wish to speak to the owner of a car with a French registered number plate that was parked nearby.

Two people arrested over the death have been bailed pending further inquiries.

Emergency services were called to Charnwood Quarry, known locally as Swithland Quarry, in Nanpantan Road, Loughborough, shortly after midnight that day.

Alexander was taken to Leicester Royal Infirmary and was later moved to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham, where he died.

Police are currently treating his death as unexplained. A post-mortem has been carried out but the report will not be ready for a few weeks.

The inquest was adjourned until December 7.