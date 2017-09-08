Man admits Shepshed car crash stab murder

From the section

Image copyright Police handout Image caption Timothy Smith was found with a single stab wound in a crashed car at an industrial estate

A man has admitted murdering another man who was found with a stab wound in a crashed car.

Timothy Smith, 45, from Staffordshire, was discovered in the vehicle in Shepshed, Leicestershire, on 16 March.

Mark Law, 20, from Sandringham Rise, Shepshed, appeared at Leicester Crown Court to plead guilty to killing Mr Smith.

Mason Casey, 18, from Ludlow Place, Shepshed, is due to face trial in October over Mr Smith's murder.

Mr Smith's father Derick, from Oxfordshire, said his son was "a thoroughly good-hearted person".

Police found Mr Smith in a silver Ford Fiesta that had crashed into a wall near an industrial estate off Gelders Hall Road.