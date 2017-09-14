Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Leicester fan Jason Holmes admitted the charge of indecent chanting at the Foxes' match against Brighton

A football fan has been fined for chanting homophobic abuse at opposition fans during a Premier League match.

Leicester City supporter Jason Holmes shouted an offensive term during the Foxes' win over Brighton last month.

Holmes admitted a charge of indecent chanting, contrary to section 3 of the Football Offences Act, and was fined £300 at Leicester Magistrates' Court.

The 44-year-old, from Leicester, was also ordered to pay £85 in court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Holmes admitted the offence after voluntarily attending an educational session provided by the Kick it Out campaign against discrimination in football.

A second man, aged 21, who was arrested on suspicion of making obscene gestures, has already been given a caution.

Supporters of both clubs condemned the abuse, calling it "disgusting".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Crown Prosecution Service said Holmes's actions were "unacceptable"

Brighton is a city well-known for having a substantial lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community.

Janine Smith, from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), said: "This offence was treated as a homophobic hate crime.

"The CPS contacted Kick it Out about the educational sessions they provide and Jason Holmes was offered such a session to help him understand the full impact of his behaviour, which he attended.

"The contribution of Kick it Out to this case has ensured that, as well as facing the consequences of his actions, this defendant will understand why his actions were so unacceptable."

Roisin Wood, chief executive of Kick It Out, added: "At Kick It Out, we encourage rehabilitation through education for individuals or groups that act in a discriminatory manner, where appropriate."

Graeme Smith from Foxes Pride, which is a network for LGBT Leicester supporters, said Foxes Pride was "dismayed" by the homophobic chanting at the game.

He said: "We are pleased to see that the person in question was fined and are also pleased to see he has voluntarily attended an educational session."

Mr Smith added that Foxes Pride believed the best way to eradicate homophobia at matches was educating fans.

The BBC has contacted both Leicester City and Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club for comment.