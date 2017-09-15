Image caption The event was planned to take place in October - during Black History Month

The organisers of a freshers' week "slave night" have apologised following outcry from fellow students.

A committee from Faraday Hall, at Loughborough University, planned the student night to take place in October.

However, the Loughborough African & Caribbean Society said it was "appalled" by the activity scheduled to take place during Black History Month.

Faraday Freshers apologised for any offence caused by the "unacceptable and racist title" of its event.

The Loughborough African Caribbean Society said: "We as a society and community of African-Caribbean students are appalled that such atrocities could be condoned.

"To make matters worse the event was scheduled to take place during our month of black appreciation."

Image caption The Loughborough African Caribbean Society said it was "appalled" by the event

Students also expressed their anger about the event on Twitter.

Kim Emenike said she was "deeply offended".

Chanelle Thompson‏ said it was "ironic".

However, Kevin Hodgson said he had a good time at slave night in 2015.

Faraday Freshers issued a statement on Facebook which said: "Slave night is an unacceptable and racist title.

"As a committee we are deeply saddened to realise that we have caused offence and regret that entirely."

The statement added that the committee would rename the event to something "more appropriate".

However, the apology received a mixed response from people posting on social media.

Isatu Kamara said it was "very insincere and simply trash", while Christina-Oyinkansola Akintoye said it was "unacceptable".

Denzel Johnson said "racism towards black people will never be tolerated."

Ayomide Michael Adeyefa, who said he was a former resident of Faraday Hall and attended the slavery night in 2013, said it was "not a racist event in any way".

A spokeswoman for Loughborough Students' Union said: "The union cares about all our students. This is why we are investigating this issue, in partnership with the university, as a matter of urgency."