Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Brian Robson was a "wonderful, popular, kind and generous" father

A man who killed his elderly neighbour has been detained indefinitely.

Peter Bunyan, 54, kicked down Brian Robson's front door before inflicting fatal head injuries on him during the attack in February.

Mr Robson was found in the hall of his home on Brooklands Road, Cosby, Leicestershire.

Bunyan admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility and received an indefinite hospital order under the Mental Health Act.

'Deep sense of loss'

Leicester Crown Court heard a witness saw Bunyan forcing entry into Mr Robson's house on 23 February.

The court was told Bunyan returned to his house next door after the attack, where he was arrested by police.

Mr Robson, who was born in Newcastle, has been described as a "wonderful, popular, kind and generous" father.

His children, Kevin and Pauline Robson said: "Last year he suffered poor health... but with great strength and determination he pulled through.

"Losing him has left us devastated and feeling a deep sense of loss and grief.

"We will miss him forever."

They added that their father was a keen gardener, supported Newcastle United and enjoyed travelling.