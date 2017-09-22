Image caption The victim, who had suffered severe head injuries, was found near recycling bins in Victoria Park early on 4 July

A teenager accused of raping and attempting to murder a woman in a city park has appeared in court.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age, was detained after the woman was found in Victoria Park, Leicester, early on 4 July.

At Leicester Crown Court, he denied two counts of rape and one of attempted murder, and entered a not guilty plea to robbing the woman of her handbag.

He is due to face trial, presided over by a High Court judge, on 4 December.

Judge Nicholas Dean QC remanded the youth in custody until a pre-trial hearing in November.