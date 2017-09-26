Image caption A 25-year-old man is being questioned by police after a woman was found dead in her home

A man is being held on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at her home where "signs of a disturbance" were found.

The body of the woman, who is yet to be formally identified, was discovered on Sunday at her home on Elizabeth Road, in Fleckney, Leicestershire.

The 25-year-old man was arrested in the area and is being questioned by police.

Post-mortem tests proved inconclusive and further medical tests are to be carried out on.

Det Ch Insp Swift-Rollinson, of Leicestershire Police, said: "The woman's death is unexplained; but there are signs of a disturbance in her bungalow which may be linked to her death."

Amee Niezawitowski, a friend of the victim, said: "My daughter used to walk her dog for her and we helped her when she was in hospital.

"It's a really big shock, I can't believe anyone would want to hurt her. She was lovely."

Neighbour Rami Al-Kubati said: "She was a good person... so kind and nice.

"I'm so shocked and it's so sad what has happened to her."

Police have urged anyone who may have information about the murder to contact the force.