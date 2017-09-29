Fleckney murder inquiry: Man charged over bungalow death
- 29 September 2017
- From the section Leicester
A 25-year-old man has been accused of murdering of a woman found dead in her bungalow.
The body of 72-year-old Jane Hings was found at a property on Elizabeth Road in Fleckney, Leicestershire, on 24 September.
Craig Keogh, of no fixed address, has been charged with murder plus two counts of rape and burglary.
Leicestershire Police said he was due to appear before the city's magistrates on Saturday.