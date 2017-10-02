Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Baldeep Singh must serve at least 19 years in prison before being considered for release

A man jailed for life for murdering his wife told a police call handler he believed she was going to leave him.

Leicestershire Police said Baldeep Singh called police after killing 35-year-old Amandeep Kaur, 35, in Thurmaston, on 3 February.

Singh, 39, told the handler he confessed the murder to his father, who told him to call the police.

The sentencing hearing at Leicester Crown Court was told Singh must serve at least 19 years in prison.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Singh had admitted murdering wife Amandeep Kaur at an earlier hearing in July

Officers found Ms Kaur dead in an upstairs bedroom of her home in Dovedale Road.

A post-mortem examination found she died from a laceration to the neck.

Singh was arrested at the scene and later charged with murder, which he pleaded guilty to at a hearing in July.