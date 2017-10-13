Image copyright Family handout Image caption Megan Bannister's family said she was "bright, clever and responsible"

Two men have pleaded not guilty to the manslaughter of a 16-year-old girl who was found in the back of a car.

Megan Bannister, from Leicester, was found dead after a collision in Enderby, Leicestershire, in May.

Jason Burder, 28, of Braunstone Avenue, Leicester, and Adam King, 28, of Waltham Avenue, Leicester, denied gross negligence manslaughter.

The judge at Leicester Crown Court remanded both into custody for trial at Birmingham Crown Court on 14 November.

Both men also pleaded not guilty to supplying MDMA and then assaulting Megan, before neglecting her "life threatening" condition by failing to take steps to summon medical help.

Mr Burder further pleaded not guilty to supplying ecstasy and cocaine to another female person between January 1 and May 1.