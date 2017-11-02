Image caption A second teenager, also 17, was also found at the scene with knife injuries, which are not thought to be life threatening

The parents of a 17-year-old boy who died of stab wounds have paid tribute to their "much loved son and brother".

Rhys Singh Bahia was found injured in Ross Walk, Leicester, about 21:15 GMT on Tuesday and later died in hospital.

A second teenager, also 17, was found at the scene with knife injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening.

A 16-year-old, who was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of murder and attempted murder remains in police custody.

Image caption Two teenage boys were found hurt on Ross Walk on Tuesday evening

Rhys' parents said: "We have just lost our son, there is nothing that will bring him back. He was a much loved son and brother.

"If you witnessed what happened please come forward and help the police.

"We would also ask that we have some privacy at this time so we can grieve."

A post-mortem examination confirmed Rhys died from stab wounds.

The second teenager who was stabbed is in hospital undergoing treatment.

Det Insp Mark Sinski, from East Midlands Special Operations Unit major crime team, said: "We are in the process of trawling through CCTV from the local area and would urge anyone who may own private cameras and may have captured any part of the incident or the events leading up to it to contact us.

"We know there were a number of people in the area when the teenagers were found injured and we'd like to speak to anyone who was there between 8.30pm and 9.30pm and hasn't yet spoken to the police to come forward."