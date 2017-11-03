Image copyright PA Image caption Lee Tomlin and Billy Kee appeared at Leicester Crown Court on Friday

Two footballers have been sentenced for their part in an early-hours brawl which left a man with a broken jaw.

Cardiff City's Lee Tomlin, 28, and Accrington Stanley's Billy Kee got into an argument with the victim outside the Ghost nightclub in Leicester.

Ex-Bristol City striker Tomlin admitted affray and Kee pleaded guilty to common assault at the city's crown court.

Tomlin was ordered to perform 80 hours' community service, while Kee was fined £350.

Both players were cleared of causing grievous bodily harm.

More on this story and other news in the East Midlands

Tomlin, of Broughton Astley, Leicestershire, struck out twice at the victim, who had been drinking at the club on 22 January, the court heard.

However, prosecutors decided not to proceed with a wounding charge for Tomlin following a review of CCTV footage which showed the victim squaring up to the players after jumping over a set of railings.

It was accepted that the complainant, who had a metal plate inserted to stabilise a displaced jaw fracture, had "contributed" to what happened.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lee Tomlin played for Bristol City, but signed a three-year deal with Cardiff City in July

Tomlin's lawyer, Chris Daw QC, said the player had received verbal abuse inside the nightclub and "deeply" regretted getting involved.

"He has learned a very stark lesson," he said.

Kee, of Mountsorrel, near Leicester, was fined for throwing a punch during the fight, but was also seen attempting to pull Tomlin away from the confrontation.

The judge told him: "I accept your role was to try to placate matters. Because of the conduct of other people you misbehaved and did throw a punch."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Billy Kee continued to be available for selection for Accrington Stanley

The judge ordered that both players, who both began their careers in Leicester City's youth system, should be cleared of causing grievous bodily harm.