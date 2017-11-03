Image caption Two teenage boys were found hurt on Ross Walk on Tuesday evening

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murdering a 17-year-old in Leicester.

Rhys Singh Bahia was found injured in Ross Walk at about 21:15 GMT on Tuesday and later died in hospital.

A second teenager, also 17, was found injured at the scene and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

The charged boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due to appear at Leicester Youth Court sitting at Leicester Magistrates' Court, on Saturday.

He was also charged with grievous bodily harm and possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.

Rhys' parents paid tribute to their son following his death saying he was a much loved son and brother.