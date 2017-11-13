Image copyright Michael Regan Image caption Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and his family own Leicester City and King Power

The owners of Leicester City Football Club are reportedly being sued for £323m over money owed to the Thai government.

A criminal court in Bangkok accepted the case against King Power International on Monday, according to Reuters news agency.

The case is also being brought against executives of state-owned Airports of Thailand (AOT), Reuters says.

The BBC has contacted Leicester City FC, King Power and AOT for comment.

The lawsuit accuses King Power of failing to pay the Thai government 14 billion baht (£323m) from the operation of a duty-free franchise it was awarded in 2006.

At a hearing on Monday, the Central Criminal Court in Bangkok accepted the case and said it would now hear from witnesses in February next year.

The action against King Power, owned by Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and his family, was initially filed in July.

Who are King Power?

Image copyright ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images Image caption Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha (right) and his son Aiyawatt joined in the 2015-16 Premier League title celebrations