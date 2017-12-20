Image copyright Dunn family Image caption Charlie Dunn was pulled from the Blue Lagoon children's pool at Bosworth Water Park

The stepfather of a five-year-old boy who drowned at a water park has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years.

Paul Smith pleaded guilty to manslaughter by gross negligence over the death of Charlie Dunn.

Charlie, who could not swim, was found in a pool at Bosworth Water Park in Leicestershire on 23 July 2016.

Smith, 36, of Tamworth, denied letting the boy wander off alone for more than two hours but changed his plea during a trial at Birmingham Crown Court.

Paul Smith pleaded guilty to manslaughter by gross negligence and Lynsey Dunn had the same charge dropped

The boy's mother, Lynsey Dunn, 28, had a charge of manslaughter dropped, but was given an eight-month suspended sentence after she admitted neglecting Charlie in a separate incident in 2015, when a neighbour prevented him driving a toy car on to a main road.

The court was told Smith was heard swearing and blaming others after Charlie - who was on the child protection register - went missing while unsupervised.

Mrs Justice Jefford sentenced him to five years and two months for manslaughter, with a consecutive two-year term handed down for threatening to petrol-bomb the home of a witness.

Smith was also given a further four months for driving while disqualified.