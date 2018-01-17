Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Mark Swinhoe was treated by paramedics for a stab wound but died at the scene

Four people have been arrested over the death of a man found in a street with a fatal stab wound.

Mark Swinhoe, 38, from Long Eaton, Derbyshire, died at the scene on Moira Street, Loughborough, Leicestershire, in the early hours of Sunday.

A woman was also found hurt and was treated for minor injuries to her face.

Two men, aged 24 and 22, were arrested on suspicion of murder. A 23-year-old man and a woman, 19, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Mr Swinhoe was being treated by paramedics for a stab wound when he died at the scene.

The three men remain in police custody while the woman has been released pending further investigations.

Det Ch Insp Martin Smalley, from East Midlands Special Operations Unit Major Crime Team, said: "Our inquiries are very much ongoing as we continue to investigate the incident to fully establish the circumstances.

"We urge anyone witnessed the incident or the events leading up to it or who has any information and has not already made contact with us to get in touch."