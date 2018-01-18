Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Mark Swinhoe died at the scene on Moira Street in Loughborough

A second man has been charged over the death of a man found in a street with a fatal stab wound.

Mark Swinhoe, 38, from Long Eaton, Derbyshire, died at the scene on Moira Street, Loughborough, Leicestershire, in the early hours of Sunday.

Harry Matthews, 22, of Loughborough, has been charged with conspiracy to murder, wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article.

Christopher Cunningham-Pithouse, 23, of Queniborough, was charged on Wednesday.

Image caption The area was cordoned off for forensic examinations to take place

Mr Swinhoe was being treated by paramedics when he died at the scene.

A woman was also found hurt and treated for minor injuries to her face.

A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody where he is due to be questioned by detectives.

Officers have also been granted further time to question a 24-year-old man who was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of murder.