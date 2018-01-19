Image copyright Chris Radburn/PA Image caption A doctor said the girl's BMI was at a "dangerously high level"

An obese 12-year-old girl could be taken from her mother's care after a doctor raised concerns about her health.

The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found to have a "dangerously high" body mass index (BMI).

Details of the case emerged at a private family court hearing led by Leicester-based Judge Clifford Bellamy.

The girl has been placed into foster care for the duration of the case.

Judge Bellamy said medical experts would give evidence relating to concerns about the youngster's obesity before decisions about where she should live were made.

The court proceedings have been brought by social services and a verdict is expected to be reached in the near future.

Judge Bellamy said a doctor had examined the girl a few months ago and concluded her BMI was at a "dangerously high level".

He added no-one in the case could be identified.