Loughborough stabbing: Two more men charged over death

  • 21 January 2018
Mark Swinhoe Image copyright Leicestershire Police
Image caption Mark Swinhoe was treated by paramedics for a stab wound but died at the scene

Two more men have been charged with conspiracy to murder after a man was found with a fatal stab wound.

Mark Swinhoe, 38, from Long Eaton, Derbyshire, died at the scene on Moira Street, Loughborough, Leicestershire, early on Sunday morning.

Paul Williams, 38, of no fixed abode, and Jamie Wileman 24, from Swadlincote, in Derbyshire, were due at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Two other men from Leicestershire have been charged with the same offence.

Harry Matthews, 22, of Loughborough, has also been charged with wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article.

Christopher Cunningham-Pithouse, 23, of Queniborough, was charged on Wednesday.
Image caption The area was cordoned off for forensic examinations to take place

