Jack Adcock: Doctor to be struck off six-year-old boy's death
A doctor who was found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence after the death of a six-year-old boy can be struck off, a court has ruled.
Jack Adcock, who had a heart condition, died of sepsis at Leicester Royal Infirmary in 2011, hours after being admitted with sickness and vomiting.
Doctor Hadiza Bawa-Garba was suspended from the medical register for 12 months in June last year.
But she is now set to be struck off following an appeal at the High Court.
A 2015 trial at Nottingham Crown Court heard Dr Bawa-Garba, an experienced paediatrician, committed a "catalogue" of errors, including missing signs of his infection and mistakenly thinking Jack was under a "do not resuscitate" order.
The prosecution said Jack died after a series of failings by medical staff, including Dr Bawa-Garba's "failure to discharge her duty" as the responsible doctor.
She was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years.