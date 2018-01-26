Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Ramnik Jogiya's body was found in Stoughton, Leicestershire, on Thursday morning

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man's body was found by a road after a suspected raid on a jewellers in Leicester.

Ramniklal Jogiya was found by Gaulby Lane, Stoughton, at about 10:00 GMT on 25 January.

Leicestershire Police said they believe he was "taken against his will" after an "unknown person" broke into a shop on Belgrave Road on Wednesday.

Police have released CCTV of Mr Jogiya, 74, leaving the shop.

Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Police have released CCTV footage of Ramnik Jogiya leaving his shop

A neighbouring businessman described Mr Jogiya, who was also known as Ramnik, as "a quiet gentleman".

Paresh Raja, 60, who also runs a business on Belgrave Road, said: "He was very softly spoken and nice natured.

"We are all in a bit of a shock."

Image caption A neighbouring shop-keeper said Ramnik Jogiya was "a quiet gentleman"

Another shop-keeper, who wished to remain anonymous, said a woman had recently had jewellery taken from around her neck while walking along the road.

Det Supt Simon Cure, asked for the public's help to "find the culprits of this murder".

He said officers were working on "a number of hypotheses" over the incident, but were "keeping an open mind".

A spokesman said: "The post-mortem has some clarity but there are further tests that need to be done to absolutely establish the cause of death."