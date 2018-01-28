Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Police believe Mr Jogiya was pulled into the white Transit van as he walked along Brandon Street

Police investigating the kidnap and death of a Leicester jeweller have released pictures of two vehicles.

Ramniklal Jogiya, 74, was found dead in Gaulby Lane, Stoughton, at about 10:00 GMT on Thursday.

Officers think he was pulled into a white Ford Transit van after leaving his Belgrave Road shop on Wednesday.

They also want to trace the movements of a blue Ford Fiesta. Three men have been arrested on suspicion of kidnap and murder.

The vehicles were seen looping around Brandon Street and Dorset Street before moving back to Belgrave Road between 19:00 and 19:50 GMT on Wednesday.

Image caption Ramniklal Jogiya's body was found in Stoughton, Leicestershire, on Thursday morning

Det Ch Insp David Swift-Rollinson said: "Extensive CCTV trawls have identified some of the routes taken, but I would like to directly to appeal to anyone who was in this area and may have seen them.

"Did their movements make you suspicious? Were you in a vehicle and happen to pull up next to one of these vehicles at traffic lights?

"Did you happen to glance over and see the driver or any passengers inside?"

Mr Jogiya, who was reported missing after failing to return home from work on Wednesday, suffered severe injuries in a "savage and heartbreaking" attack, police have said.

A post-mortem examination has been carried out but further tests were being conducted to "absolutely establish the cause of death", police said.

A CCTV image of a person seen pulling a shopping trolley in the shop just minutes after Mr Jogiya locked up on Wednesday evening was released on Saturday.

On Sunday police were granted extra time to question the arrested men, who are aged 19, 20 and 23 and all from Leicester.