Two more men have been arrested in connection with the kidnap and suspected murder of a jeweller.

The body of 74-year-old Ramniklal Jogiya was found in Stoughton, Leicestershire, on Thursday.

Police believe he was bundled into the back of a white Ford Transit van after leaving his shop in Belgrave Road the previous evening.

The men, aged 18 and 22, from Leicester, are being held on suspicion of kidnap and murder.

Ramniklal Jogiya's body was found in Stoughton, Leicestershire, on Thursday morning

Mr Jogiya, who was reported missing after failing to return home from work on Wednesday, was found at about 10:00 GMT in Gaulby Lane.

Leicestershire Police said he suffered severe injuries in a "savage and heartbreaking" attack

The latest arrests come after police released pictures of a white Ford Transit van and a blue Ford Fiesta.

The vehicles were seen looping around Brandon Street and Dorset Street before moving back to Belgrave Road between 19:00 and 19:50 GMT on Wednesday.

Officers have also issued a renewed appeal to locate a shopping trolley connected to the incident.

A person was seen on CCTV in the jewellers with a shopping trolley after Mr Jogiya locked up

Three men, aged 19, 20 and 23, all from Leicester, remain in custody after being arrested on suspicion of kidnap and murder.

A post-mortem examination has been carried out but further tests were being conducted to "absolutely establish" how Mr Jogiya died, police said.