Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Ramniklal Jogiya's body was found by the roadside after his family reported him missing

Three men have been charged with kidnap and robbery following the death of a Leicester jeweller.

Ramniklal Jogiya, 74, was found dead in Gaulby Lane, Stoughton, Leicestershire, on Thursday. Police believe he was abducted the evening before.

The three men are due at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

Two other men, aged 18 and 22, who were arrested on suspicion of kidnap and murder, remain in police custody.

Thomas Jervis, 23, of Enderby Road, Whetstone, 20-year-old Charles Frances Mcauley of Gooding Avenue, Leicester, and Callan Reeve, 19, of Aylmer Road, Leicester, have been charged with the kidnap and robbery of Mr Jogiya.

Specialist teams have spent most of the day searching part of the River Soar near Lutterworth Road, Leicester, as part of the murder investigation.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who has information about Mr Jogiya's death to get in touch.