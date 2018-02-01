Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Ramniklal Jogiya's body was found by the roadside after his family reported him missing

An eighth man has been arrested over the death of a Leicester jeweller.

Ramniklal Jogiya, 74, was found dead in Gaulby Lane, Stoughton, Leicestershire, last Thursday. Police believe he was abducted the evening before.

A 21-year-old man is the latest to be arrested on suspicion of kidnap and murder.

Three other men, aged 18, 22 and 29, who have been arrested on suspicion of the same offences, remain in police custody.

Three further men, aged 19, 20 and 23, have appeared in court charged with kidnap and robbery.

Thomas Jervis, 23, of Enderby Road, Whetstone; Charles Frances Ward, 20, of Gooding Avenue, Leicester and Callan Reeve, 19, of Aylmer Road, Leicester, were all denied bail and remanded in custody at Leicester Magistrates' Court.

They are due to appear at Leicester Crown Court in February.

A 20-year-old man who was also arrested as part of the investigation has been released with no further action.

Body found

Police said Mr Jogiya had locked up his jewellery shop in Belgrave Road, Leicester, at about 19:45 GMT and set off to walk the short distance home.

His body was found at 10:00 the following morning near Leicester Airfield.

The leading detective in the investigation, Det Ch Insp David Swift, has written an open letter appealing to the public for information.

Lydia Patsalides from the charity Crimestoppers said a £10,000 reward was being offered for information.