Kiran Daudia was 46 when she died and had two sons, then aged 17 and 25

A man who stuffed his ex-wife's dead body into a suitcase before dumping her remains in an alley behind bins has been convicted of her murder.

Ashwin Daudia, 51, of Lyme Road, Leicester, was caught on CCTV dragging the luggage containing Kiran Daudia's body to the spot where she was found.

He claimed he "lost control" and retaliated when Kiran attacked him.

However, a Leicester Crown Court jury found him guilty after a two-week trial.

Mrs Daudia's body was discovered on 17 January 2017, a day after she was killed.