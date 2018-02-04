Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Ramniklal Jogiya's body was found by the roadside after his family reported him missing

A fourth man has been charged in connection with the death and alleged kidnap of a Leicester jeweller.

Ramniklal Jogiya, 74, was found dead in Gaulby Lane, Stoughton on 25 January after disappearing from near his shop.

The 29-year-old, from Leicester, has been charged with kidnap and robbery of Mr Jogiya and is due to appear before Leicester Magistrates Court on Monday.

The three other men, aged 19, 20 and 23, have also been charged with kidnap and robbery and are in custody.

Image copyright Leicestershire police Image caption The vehicles were driving in convoy and police want to trace their movements

Detectives had earlier appealed for information about a white van and motorcycle pictured on Aylestone Road, Leicester, on the night of Mr Jogiya's disappearance.

Police said three men featured in another appeal in connection with this death had been traced.

Two men, aged 22 and 18, have been released under investigation and two men, aged 20 and 21, have been released with no further action.

The charity Crimestoppers has offered a £10,000 reward for information.