Image copyright Google Image caption Firefighters were called to a property in Hinckley at 09:15 GMT on Sunday

A 23-year-old woman has been arrested after a man died in a house fire.

The police and Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a property in Trinity Lane in Hinckley, Leicestershire at 09:15 GMT on Sunday.

A 30-year-old man died after being rescued from the property. The road was closed in both directions while fire investigators and scenes of crime officers examined the scene.

Leicestershire Police said the woman remains in custody.

Det Supt Drew Elliott said: "We are determined to get to the bottom of how this man died and would appeal to anyone who might have any information or who might have seen anything suspicious on or around Trinity Lane early on Sunday morning to get in touch."