Image caption The horses had been living at the back of the barn

Two horses were killed and four vehicles destroyed when a barn was engulfed by fire.

The blaze started at about 21:30 GMT on Saturday at the site off Hinckley Road in Sapcote, Leicestershire.

The owner of the horses, who did not want to be named, said he burned his hands trying to get the animals out, but the fire was too intense.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service is due to investigate the cause of the blaze.

Image caption Four vehicles inside the building were destroyed

Toni Evans, a neighbour, said: "We heard a few bangs and came round to see the barn on fire.

"All I could see were flames, there was nothing we could do.

"They tried to save the horses, but the fire was too much. The owners are devastated."

About 14 firefighters tackled the blaze and used cutting equipment to try and release the horses.