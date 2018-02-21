Image copyright BBC/Sarah King Image caption Sarah King said she was "sad" the Bradgate Park Trust was "putting a price" on the Leicestershire landmark

An artist has been told she needs to pay £100 to continue using a public landmark in paintings she sells.

The Old John tower, which stands on the highest hill of Leicestershire's Bradgate Park, features in greeting cards sold by artist Sarah King.

However, Bradgate Park Trust said the building was registered as a trademark in 2001 to protect its image from being exploited for private commercial gain.

Ms King said it was "sad" the trust was "putting a price" on the landmark.

The trust said there was no restriction on sharing and publishing images of Old John for non-commercial purposes. It said any money raised this way went back into "running the park".

Ms King said she originally painted the tower for an exhibition and had featured other landmarks across Leicestershire in her works.

"I just find it very strange... [and] it's quite sad that they are putting a price on it really when it's out there for everyone to see on the hillside," she said.

She said more "clarity" was needed over the trust's policy and the rules needed to be publicised more widely.

The Bradgate Park Trust said Old John was protected from being exploited for private commercial gain

Ms King added there were other ways of raising money for the park, including through parking fees.

Peter Tyldesley, director of the trust, said: "This is not the Bradgate Park Trust clamping down on people's use of a much-loved image.

"It's nothing to do with free public use, public sharing, people creating artworks. It's where people are seeking to monetise that image for private profit.

"We are a charity. Any money we make from this goes straight back into running the park."