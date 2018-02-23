Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Krishan Saujani died from bronchial pneumonia at Leicester Royal Infirmary in November 2015

A hospital that cared for a three-year-old boy with Down's Syndrome who was "abandoned in A&E" has been criticised by a coroner.

Krishan Saujani died from bronchial pneumonia at Leicester Royal Infirmary on 8 November 2015.

The coroner recorded death by natural causes, but said there were many delays in investigating his condition.

The hospital said it was "truly sorry" and recognised "that we let Krishan down on that night".

Assistant coroner Lydia Brown said Krishan's critical condition on admission to the hospital 12 hours earlier was not recognised.

At the end of an inquest at Leicester Coroner's Court, she said: "I agree with the family's view that Krishan was 'abandoned' in A&E.

"There were many delays in investigating his condition. There was a total lack of coordination by staff."

Image copyright Family Handout Image caption A doctor who saw Krishan Saujani (with father Shalim and mother Bhavini) said he did not think he was critically ill

The inquest heard Krishan was seen at about 22:30 GMT on 7 November 2015 by Dr Manish Arora in the children's intensive care unit of the emergency department.

Dr Arora said he did not think the boy was critically ill and believed he would be moved to the Children's Assessment Unit (CAU) soon.

Krishan was transferred to the CAU at about 03:30 and stopped breathing at about 07:00, when staff started resuscitation.

Krishan's mother Bhavini Saujani said: "I don't have the words to describe how painful it is and how much devastation it's left behind."

His father Shalin Saujani added: "Ultimately nothing is going to bring Krishan back for us - but we do want to make sure this never happens to anyone else again."

Andrew Furlong, medical director at University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust, said he and his colleagues were "genuinely and deeply sorry for this tragic outcome" and their thoughts remain with his family.

He added: "We agree and fully accept that there were opportunities to have done things differently and recognise that we let Krishan down on that night."