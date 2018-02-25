Image caption Leicestershire Police officers are appealing for any witnesses to come forward

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man was stabbed in Leicester.

Leicestershire Police said emergency services were called to Dannett Street at about 03:40 GMT on Saturday.

A man was found lying in the street with a knife wound but died on his way to hospital.

A force spokesman said it is believed he was killed in a dispute between groups of young men and a 39-year-old has been arrested.