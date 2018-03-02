Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Ashley Johnson was found in a street in Leicester in the early hours of Saturday

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with a street stabbing in Leicester last weekend.

Ashley Johnson was found with a stab wound in Dannett Street at about 03:40 GMT on 24 February.

The 24-year-old died on his way to hospital.

A 39-year-old man previously arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder was released with no further action.

Det Insp Jon Blockley, from Leicestershire Police, said inquiries were "ongoing" and officers were still looking for witnesses.