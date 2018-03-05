Image copyright PA Image caption The shop and flat above were both destroyed in the blast

Three men have appeared in court charged over a shop explosion in Leicester which killed five people.

The Polish supermarket and a flat above it were destroyed in the explosion in the city's Hinckley Road on the evening of 25 February.

The store's owner Aram Kurd, 33, Hawkar Hassan, 32, and Arkan Ali, 37, are charged with manslaughter and arson.

The defendants were remanded in custody following a hearing at Leicester Magistrates' Court.

Mr Kurd, of Hillary Place, Leicestershire, Mr Hassan, of no fixed address and Mr Ali, of Drake Close, Oldham, will appear at Leicester Crown Court on 3 April via video link.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Mary Ragoobar is believed to have been killed in the blast, along with her sons Sean (left) and Shane (right)

Mary Ragoobar, 46, and sons Shane, 18, and Sean, 17, lived in the flat above the shop.

Sean and Shane Ragoobeer, along with Shane's girlfriend Leah Beth Reek, 18, and Viktorija Ijevleva, 22, who was working in the shop at the time, were named on Friday as among the dead.

The fifth body is still to be formally identified but is believed to be Ms Ragoobar.

Five people were taken to hospital after the explosion, including one with critical injuries.

On Sunday, a sixth man was arrested by police investigating the explosion.

The man, in his 40s and from East Anglia, is being held on suspicion of manslaughter.

Two other arrested men have been released under investigation.