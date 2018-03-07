John Donovan Leicester death: Teenagers admit manslaughter
- 7 March 2018
Three teenage boys have admitted the manslaughter of a man who was killed in Leicester last year.
John Donovan, a Leicester City Council employee, was found injured on King Street on 2 September and died on 15 September.
Nottingham Crown Court heard the 64-year-old was attacked in the course of a robbery.
The boys, aged 14, 15 and 16 - who cannot be named for legal reasons - will be sentenced on 28 March.