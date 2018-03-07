Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Ashley Johnson was found in a street in Leicester in the early hours of 24 February

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 24-year-old man in Leicester.

Ashley Johnson died on his way to hospital after he was found stabbed in Dannett Street at about 03:40 GMT on 24 February.

Roman Hemmings, 20 of Swannington Road, Leicetser, was charged with Mr Johnson's murder on Tuesday.

The 17 year old was arrested on Wednesday and is due to be questioned by detectives.