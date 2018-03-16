Image caption Jane Hings was found dead by two carers at her home in Fleckney

A man's claim that he had consensual sex with a 72-year-old woman who he is accused of raping and murdering is "sheer fantasy", a court has heard.

Jane Hings was found dead at her bungalow in Elizabeth Road, Fleckney, Leicestershire on 24 September.

Craig Keogh, 26, who denies murder, burglary and two counts of rape, has claimed she paid him £200 for sex.

Prosecutor Mary Prior QC dismissed this and said Ms Hings' ordeal must have been "utterly terrifying".

In her closing speech for the prosecution, Mrs Prior told jurors Mr Keogh raped Ms Hings twice then smothered her with a pillow in order to silence her.

She told jurors at Birmingham Crown Court: "This was an act, apparently, that she wanted and that she paid for.

"Did she want to be hurt? Because she certainly bled, you've seen the blood on her sheet, on her mattress. Does that sound like fun to you?

"It must have been, you might think, utterly terrifying for her.

"Whether she cried or screamed we do not know. What we do know is that she was alive when it occurred and that her death thereafter was quick and efficient."

Mrs Prior said the defendant then took from Ms Hings "the only bit of worth she has left" by stealing her jewellery.

In his closing speech for the defence, Jeremy Dein QC said there was evidence Mr Keogh was "favoured" by Ms Hings because he had previously been seen leaving her house and taking her dog Paddy for a walk.

"We know that Jane Hings loved her dog," said Mr Dein.

"We also know that Craig Keogh walked Jane Hings' dog on a number of occasions in 2017.

"This is not a case in which there is an absence of evidence that Craig Keogh was favoured by Ms Hings.

"The evidence suggests it was quite the opposite."

He said Ms Hings' age did not mean she would not have desired sex with Mr Keogh.

"Simply to say because she was 72 she did not desire sexual intercourse is an easy utterance to make, but it is not substantiated by any evidence," he said.

"On the evidence she liked Craig Keogh and it's perfectly feasible she found him attractive.

"He was a happy, bubbly person who might well have been inclined to have sex with her for money."

Mr Dein reminded the jury of evidence from witnesses who said Mr Keogh had taken cocaine on a night out before he went to Ms Hings' home.

Mr Keogh also tested positive for cocaine when he was arrested on 26 September.

Mr Dein said his client would have been incapable of intentionally killing Ms Hings or intentionally causing her grievous bodily harm because of the influence of this class A drug.

"The fact he was the last person to see her alive does not mean he is responsible for her murder," he said.

The trial continues.

