Image caption Jane Hings was raped and killed at her home in Fleckney

A man has been found guilty of raping and murdering a 72-year-old woman after getting high on cocaine on a night out.

Craig Keogh, 26, told police that Jane Hings had paid him £200 for sex and she was still alive when he left her bungalow in Fleckney, Leicestershire.

However, the prosecution described this as "sheer fantasy".

Jurors at Birmingham Crown Court found him guilty of murder, burglary, and two counts of rape.

Keogh is expected to be sentenced on Tuesday.

Keogh knew Ms Hings because he lived in a caravan not far from her home in Elizabeth Road, and he had walked her dog Paddy on several occasions.

He told police he had also done odd jobs in return for cash. However, he did not give evidence at his trial so the prosecution was not given the opportunity to question him.

Image copyright Facebook/Craig Keogh Image caption Craig Keogh raped and killed Jane Hings in September, when he was 25

Mary Prior QC, prosecuting, previously told jurors Keogh raped Ms Hings twice, smothered her with a pillow to stop her from telling anyone, then stole and sold her jewellery.

"It must have been, you might think, utterly terrifying for her," Mrs Prior said.

Keogh killed Ms Keogh in the early hours of Sunday 24 September, and her body was found by two carers later that morning.

Instead of feeling remorseful for the rape and murder, Keogh spent the Sunday and most of the Monday "in a happy and jokey way enjoying spending the money that he clearly took from Jane Hings", said Mrs Prior.

Image copyright Facebook/Craig Keogh Image caption Jane Hings' dog Paddy was at home when she was killed and he was left traumatised

"He was not spending money on essentials but on meals out and treats for his friends.

"He was splashing the cash. Whatever he was, he not scared."