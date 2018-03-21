Image copyright Facebook Image caption Mary Ragoobar was killed in the blast, along with her sons Sean (left) and Shane (right)

Demolition work at the site of an explosion in Leicester in which five people died has been completed.

The blast in Hinckley Road on 25 February claimed the lives of Mary Ragoobar, 46, and her sons, Shane Ragoobeer, 18, and Sean Ragoobeer, 17.

Shane's girlfriend Leah Reek, 18, and 22-year-old shop worker Viktorija Ijevleva also died.

Leicester City Council said it was aiming to reopen one lane of the road to traffic by Sunday.

Some lanes will remain closed while safety work continues and a security cordon will be reduced at the site.

Image caption Leicester City Council is aiming to reopen a lane of the road to traffic by Sunday

Local residents Princess and Pricilla, who were passing the site after the demolition team left, said there was now "nothing left" of the building and the area was "empty and burnt".

Another passerby Fern Deacon said: "It was quite surreal how it has all happened... it's really tragic and upsetting.

"People need to move on at some point, but it's still going to scar the city... people will still remember what happened every time they walk past."

Image copyright PA Image caption The shop and flat in Hinckley Road, Leicester, were both destroyed in the blast

Miranda Cannon, city council director and chair of the community recovery group, said: "This has been a terrible incident and we know the impact has been felt deeply by many people in the local area.

"We are doing all we can to support the local community in recovering from the upset and disruption caused and bringing the road back into use will be a big part of that."

Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Leah Reek, girlfriend of Shane Ragoobeer, also died in the explosion

Jose Ragoobeer, Mary's husband, was out of the flat above the shop working at the time of the explosion.

Their youngest son Scotty survived the blast.

Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption The explosion killed Viktorija Ijevleva, the partner of Arkan Ali - one of the men accused of arson and manslaughter

Mr Ragoobeer along with the families of Miss Reek and Miss Ijevleva have paid tribute to their loved ones.

Inquests into the deaths of the five victims have been opened and adjourned.

Store owner Aram Kurd, 33, Hawkar Hassan, 32, and Arkan Ali, 37, have been charged with arson and manslaughter.