Leicester 'sudden death' leads to man's arrest
- 5 April 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The sudden death of a woman at a house in Leicester is being treated as suspicious by detectives.
Police were called to an address at Ipswich Close, in Beaumont Leys, at about 11:20 BST on Tuesday, following reports a woman had died.
The body of a 51-year-old woman was found inside the property.
A 59-year-old man from Leicester has been arrested in connection with her death and is helping officers with their investigation.