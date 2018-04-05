Image copyright Google Image caption Officers were called to an address at Ipswich Close

The sudden death of a woman at a house in Leicester is being treated as suspicious by detectives.

Police were called to an address at Ipswich Close, in Beaumont Leys, at about 11:20 BST on Tuesday, following reports a woman had died.

The body of a 51-year-old woman was found inside the property.

A 59-year-old man from Leicester has been arrested in connection with her death and is helping officers with their investigation.